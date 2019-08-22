fbpx
20.3 C
Elmira
Friday, August 23, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

A blooming-good fundraising effort

Home NEWS
Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
0
109

Schuurmans family opens up sunflower field, soliciting donations for Woolwich Youth Centre

Visitors to the field at Milky Wave Farm are encouraged to help themselves to the sunflowers, and make a donation to the youth centre. [Veronica Reiner]
Row upon row of blooming sunflowers can’t help but brighten the day, rain or shine – and we’ve certainly had more of the former this summer, which makes taking a stroll through a Floradale-area farm all the more enjoyable.

Better still, you’re invited to pick as many of the flowers as you’d like. There’s no charge, but a donation to the Woolwich Youth Centre would be happily accepted.

The unique fundraiser is the brainchild of dairy farmer Henk Schuurmans, who operates Milky Wave Farm. The father of five hosted a picking last year in memory of his late wife Bettina, who was killed in a collision last summer in Saskatchewan as the couple drove a tractor across the country to raise support for the Canadian dairy industry.

With the sunflower event, the family is looking to support the Woolwich Community Services youth initiative.

“Come out to get the free sunflower and also bring a bouquet for their neighbour, friends or family,” said Schuurmans. “They’re free, so take as many as you want. If you have a bit of change left in your wallet, spend it on something meaningful for our youth centre.”

There are more than 1,000 sunflowers ripe for the picking, with scissors available to help with the job, conveniently located next to a guest book and donation box.

The flowers were first planted three years ago as a family suggestion for an open plot of land at the dairy farm. There is a small trail running through the centre of the field so guests can take a short stroll through. The plants are a low-maintenance use for the land, Schuurmans notes. And the draw of sunflowers make it a natural spot for the fundraising effort he came up with.

“It was Henk’s idea,” said WCS’ Leigh-Anne Quinn. “He wanted to choose a charity or cause that he felt passionate about, and he connected with Woolwich Community Services.

“He came to our agency, and we showed him our space and chatted about our programs, and he thought the youth centre would be an appropriate place for the money to go.”

The WCS youth centre is located at the WMC, offering services to young people between the ages of 6 and 18. Its goal is to provide a safe, supervised, and fun environment. There are a variety of programs for youth to participate in, from simply a casual drop-in space to games and organized outings.

“They do great stuff; they go on McDonald’s trips together, they go to the Bingemans splash park, they do lots of sporting type stuff, so gym nights once per month,” said Quinn. “It’s just a great place. All the proceeds will specifically go to the youth centre, which is a program that is always seeking funding.”

The sunflower fields are available 24/7 at Milky Wave Inc. dairy farm, 1088 Jesse Pl. outside of Elmira. Signs will direct guests as to the precise location – the initiative got underway last week and will continue until the sunflowers are all picked.

For an ideal pick, leave 24 inches of stem attached to the flower, cut at a 45-degree angle, and place in water as soon as possible.

 

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Feds provide $700K towards Conestogo’s Glasgow Street bridge fix

Some $700,000 from Ottawa is the final piece of the puzzle needed to rehabilitate the Glasgow Street bridge in Conestogo. Combined with provincial and township money, the funding announced...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Three athletes selected for Dan Snyder Scholarships

Moving towards the next big chapter of school, Damian Figueira, Hannah Petrosino and Seth Morrison have something to look forward to as they enter university in the fall. With...
Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Drayton-area farm plays host to Wellington County Plowing Match

A colourful crowd came out to the 2019 Wellington County Plowing Match in Mapleton August 15.Participants competed in tractor, antique tractor, and horse-drawn classes at Neil and Barb Driscoll’s...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Steam Threshers Reunion marks its 25th year this weekend

For 25 years the annual Waterloo County Steam Threshers’ Reunion has been an opportunity for the community to gather and see antique farm equipment in use, reminiscing about how...
Aneta Rebiszewski -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Feds provide $700K towards Conestogo’s Glasgow Street bridge fix

Veronica Reiner -
0