St. Boniface student wins history award

This is the 4th year that the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community has presented a grade 8 student from St. Boniface School with the history award. This award was presented to Mason Garrett by president George Isley on Tuesday June 25th at the Grade 8 Graduation Assembly. “The goal of this History Award is to honour significant achievement in history and encourage young people to become involved and excited about local, regional, national, and world history. The student to receive this award is a student who not only demonstrates good academic standing in this subject area, but someone who genuinely shows an interest in History. He is encouraged to continue exploring local history, as well as national and world history.” Other students previously receiving this awards were: Seth Doerr, Alex Zettel, and Scott Rebelo.