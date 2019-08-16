St. Boniface student wins history award

fbpx
Monday, August 19, 2019
Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
This is the 4th year that the  Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community  has presented a grade 8 student from St. Boniface School  with the history award.  This award was presented to Mason Garrett by president George Isley on Tuesday June 25th at the Grade 8 Graduation Assembly.  “The goal of this History Award is to honour significant achievement in history and encourage young people to become involved and excited about local, regional, national, and world history. The student to receive this award is a student who not only demonstrates good academic standing in this subject area, but someone who genuinely shows an interest in History. He is encouraged to continue exploring local history, as well as national and world history.” Other students previously receiving this awards were: Seth Doerr, Alex Zettel, and Scott Rebelo.

Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

