fbpx
13.1 C
Elmira
Saturday, August 10, 2019
COMMENTEditorial
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

We’re not immune to gun violence, but have saner debates

Home COMMENT
Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon
0
17

Not unexpectedly, amid all the anguish that followed the latest in a seemingly endless string of mass shootings in the U.S. – this time 22 dead in El Paso, Texas and nine in Dayton, Ohio – there’s yet another round in the seemingly endless gun-control debate.

There’s a renewed call for tougher controls, as is always the case, but advocates will have difficulty making headway on something as simple as background checks, let alone something along the lines of banning assault rifles.

Gun-control advocates on this side of the border will have an easier time adding restrictions to what are much, much tighter regulations in this country following a long weekend orgy of gun violence in Toronto that saw 17 people shot during 14 different incidents. Shootings in the city are up two-and-half times since 2014.

Canada has tighter controls, part of the reason the number of firearms in the country is 34.7 per 100 residents, which seems high but pales in comparison where the corresponding figure is 120.5 weapons.

There are some 390 million guns owned by civilians in the U.S., and about 40 per cent of Americans own a gun or live in a household with one. Not coincidentally, the U.S. has the highest rate of murder or manslaughter by firearm in the developed world – that translated to 11,000 deaths in 2017 alone.

The latest mass murders come with racial overtones and links to inflammatory racist remarks by President Donald Trump, making the latest round of debates even more political. In that light, those in favour of gun control, including Democratic politicians, are making a big push for changes. Opponents, including apologists for Trump, are playing up the “too soon for debate” and “don’t politicize tragedy” arguments to shoot down calls for changes, stalling tactics that get rolled out each and every time, the better to avoid increasing public safety. That’s true even when the mass killings involved school kids, as in Parkland or Sandy Hook, for instance.

Guns-are-good arguments are commonplace in the U.S., where Second Amendment – the right to keep and bear arms – issues abound. In Canada, the notion seems ridiculous: having more guns at hand increases the risk. It would be far more likely for someone to see red, snap and use a readily available gun than it would be for someone to be faced with a murderer on a shooting spree.

We operate under a different mindset than do those in the States, where politicians must be pro-gun, or at least not come out in favour of gun control. That kind of thinking would not fly here: even the gun registry debate was more about waste and graft than about the guns themselves.

Health care, on the other hand, is tightly woven into our national identity. Politicians of all stripes here vie to be health-care saviours, each pledging to do more than the other.

It’s a different story in the U.S., where the health-care-for-all mentality we treasure here is eyed with suspicion by many. Opponents – typically those with much to gain from the status quo – have succeeded in painting universal health care as a tax-and-spend fantasy of the liberals (a word with a much different meaning than we use here). They have successfully linked any such program to the dreaded socialist boogeyman, threatening increased costs and a lack of choice.

It’s far easier to get a gun than it is for many to get medical care. The irony that criminal use of guns leads to extra demand for treatment is not lost on critics here. And that, more than anything else, illustrates the divide between our countries – no matter how much we support our American cousins, most of us want to keep those differences in place, believing they make us a better place to live.

 

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

COMMENT

More hot, hazy and humid brings more risks

So, hot enough for you? That question might just be enough to set some people off of late, as the area baked in a heat wave. Beyond the bottled...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
COMMENT

Dependent on electricity — and addicted to what it...

Constantly connected, plugged in and logged on, we’re at a loss when the power goes out – we simply don’t know what do with ourselves.Luckily, those episodes are few...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
COMMENT

View From Here – August 1, 2019

It's safety first in the face of the dreaded summertime cold ... and a long weekend ahead.
Scott Arnold -
0
The Full Story
COMMENT

Lefcourtland – August 1, 2019

Jack Lefcourt -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Old Wellesley church fire now deemed suspicious

Veronica Reiner -
0