Maryhill News: Historical Society

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, July 22nd at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

SECRETARY – The list for the ”Open Houses” have been updated. If you are unable to keep your appointment please contact the Secretary.

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – families researched this month were Dorothy Hinspberger (Bruder), Sam & Hilara Albertico (Bruder) Larry Stephens (Vogt / Schnurr), Paulette Brenner (Brenner), Paul Wandrie (Andrich / Martin / Krausmann).

BUILDING MAINTENANCE – the washroom facilities has been updated.

CHURCH – 1 marriage, 2 baptisms, and 2 deaths have been recorded.

COMMUNITY – Did a community walk around subdivision behind church passing out information on our Historical Society. Information has been gathered on the 70th anniversary of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute’s.

FUNDRAISING – Tickets will be included in the next mailing. Draw will take place at the Annual General Meeting on 22nd of September at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Donations to the Silent Auction are also gratefully accepted

MEMBERSHIP – The have 304 members with 168 of these members receiving their newsletter via email.

PROGRAM – Canada Day was a huge success. The community had been invited to participate – Lions Club, New Horizons, Knights of Columbus, Fire Dept. and also Marion Roes.

PUBLICATIONS – The Spring newsletter has been mailed this is the only newsletter that is mailed because it includes the raffle tickets for the Heritage Day draw. We now also have a Facebook page – Maryhill Roots.

RESOURCE CENTRE – working on flowerbeds and cleaning the Halter Home.

SCHOOL – Received school picture of First Communion class with names.

WEBSITE CO-ORDINATOR – has been working on creating a more professional look.

The next meeting will be Monday August 26th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.