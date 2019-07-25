Corpus Christi celebration mass

It was a beautiful day on Sunday, June 23rd for St. Boniface Church to

celebrate the annual Feast of Corpus Christi. The Corpus Christi

celebration involves Mass, followed by a procession to the two outdoor altar

houses and then returning to the church for benediction.

Father Ron Voisin led one decade of the rosary at each of the two altar

houses with the singing led by Rosemary Flanagan and the senior choir.

St. Boniface is one of only a few parishes in the Hamilton Diocese that

still carries on this age-old tradition to honour the Holy Eucharist. Giving

directions along the way was Connie Bruder and Carolyn Stemmler, while Heidi

Wagner organized the groups in church before heading outside.

Marshalls for the event was Frank Keller and Earl Haid who stopped traffic

that would interfere with the procession. Bell-ringing was also done by

Elmer Zettel. Altar servers were Adrian & Maja Gronek and Hayden Weber,

followed by the various members of the parish carrying flags, Gary Embro

carrying the Canadian flag, Fran Vegh carrying the flag representing the

Catholic Women’s League, the flag for the Holy Name Society was carried by

Bill Drexler and the Knights of Columbus flag was carried by Ron Kennedy.

Next came the children strewing flowers throughout the procession. For this

day only, they were encouraged to drop flowers on the pavement and walkway.

They were followed by torchbearers Hailee and Griffin Kuntz with the 4th

degree Knights of Columbus and Father Ron Voisin in the priest mobile with

Carl Reinhart driving. The canopy bearers Tony Wagner, Nick Wagner, Tom

Bruder and Tony Zettel. Dan Stemmler carried the monstrance. A stop was

made in front of the “monument for the Unborn” and Twin Oaks Nursing Home

for a special blessing. The parishioners then followed.

Tim and Fran Vegh and Danny and Diane Strickler and Doug Zinger decorated

the two altar houses.

This year was the first year the Maryhill Knights of Columbus held a brunch

following the Corpus Christi celebrations at Maryhill Heritage Park

Community Centre. This included scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and coffee for

a donation with the proceeds going to the Monsignor Stephen Foerster Charity

Trust.