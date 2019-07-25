fbpx
15.5 C
Elmira
Saturday, July 27, 2019
XTRA Community BlogMaryhill Community News
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Corpus Christi celebration mass

Home XTRA Community Blog Maryhill Community News
Diane Strickler
By Diane Strickler
0
8

It was a beautiful day on Sunday, June 23rd for St. Boniface Church to
celebrate the annual Feast of Corpus Christi. The Corpus Christi
celebration involves Mass, followed by a procession to the two outdoor altar
houses and then returning to the church for benediction.

Father Ron Voisin led one decade of the rosary at each of the two altar
houses with the singing led by Rosemary Flanagan and the senior choir.

St. Boniface is one of only a few parishes in the Hamilton Diocese that
still carries on this age-old tradition to honour the Holy Eucharist. Giving
directions along the way was Connie Bruder and Carolyn Stemmler, while Heidi
Wagner organized the groups in church before heading outside.

Marshalls for the event was Frank Keller and Earl Haid who stopped traffic
that would interfere with the procession. Bell-ringing was also done by
Elmer Zettel. Altar servers were Adrian & Maja Gronek and Hayden Weber,
followed by the various members of the parish carrying flags, Gary Embro
carrying the Canadian flag, Fran Vegh carrying the flag representing the
Catholic Women’s League, the flag for the Holy Name Society was carried by
Bill Drexler and the Knights of Columbus flag was carried by Ron Kennedy.

Next came the children strewing flowers throughout the procession. For this
day only, they were encouraged to drop flowers on the pavement and walkway.
They were followed by torchbearers Hailee and Griffin Kuntz with the 4th
degree Knights of Columbus and Father Ron Voisin in the priest mobile with
Carl Reinhart driving. The canopy bearers Tony Wagner, Nick Wagner, Tom
Bruder and Tony Zettel. Dan Stemmler carried the monstrance. A stop was
made in front of the “monument for the Unborn” and Twin Oaks Nursing Home
for a special blessing. The parishioners then followed.

Tim and Fran Vegh and Danny and Diane Strickler and Doug Zinger decorated
the two altar houses.

This year was the first year the Maryhill Knights of Columbus held a brunch
following the Corpus Christi celebrations at Maryhill Heritage Park
Community Centre. This included scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and coffee for
a donation with the proceeds going to the Monsignor Stephen Foerster Charity
Trust.

Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

Maryhill Community News

Maryhill News: Historical Society

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community was held on Monday, July 22nd  at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.SECRETARY – The...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story
Maryhill Community News

SW Optimists hold annual youth appreciation banquet

Picture - Victor Neglia president of the South Woolwich Optimist Club, Stephen Pacheco (Breslau teacher), Leah Campbell (Breslau), Athena Kanellis (St. Boniface), Owen Brown (St. Boniface), Henry Bink (grade...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story
Maryhill Community News

Maryhill News – Canada Day Celebration

Close to 100 people enjoyed the Canada Day Celebration hosted by the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community at the Edward Halter Home. Thank you to Sheila and...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story
Maryhill Community News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute June Meeting

Monday, June 10th was the monthly meeting for the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute who are  celebrating their  70th year.   The roll call answered by members was “school yard games from...
Diane Strickler -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Family traditions go back 200 years

Veronica Reiner -
0