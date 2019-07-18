fbpx
20.5 C
Elmira
Friday, July 19, 2019
NEWSWellesley Council
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Wellesley seeking public input on its new strategic plan

Home NEWS
Veronica Reiner
By Veronica Reiner
0
11

Wellesley officials are looking for feedback as to how to improve the township’s strategic plan, which will guide the municipality for the next four years.

The survey collects general information on the participant’s demographic profile, then asks to rate community well-being questions on a scale from 1-4. Wellesley residents can voice their opinions on a number of topics in the township, such as housing options, recreation services, parks and trails, quality of Internet access, opportunity to take educational courses, job security, and overall sense of well-being.

Residents are also asked to select their top two issues facing the township from among five broad focus areas: thriving economy, sustainable transportation, environment and sustainable growth, healthy, safe and inclusive communities, and responsive and engaging government services.

The official 2019-2023 strategic plan is expected to be finalized in the fall, with clearly defined strategies and objectives in these focus areas. There will also be a quarterly implementation plan and annual progress review.

A public workshop is to be held in August, another opportunity for residents to have their say. The official date has yet to be announced, however.

The online survey can be accessed on the township website; those interested in keeping up with the planning process can visit www.wellesley.ca/strategicplan.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Things aren’t as bad as they look in Elmira...

Resembling a miniature logging operation, work at an Elmira woodlot isn’t what it seems, says Woolwich’s environmental coordinator. It may look messy, but the project visible from Whippoorwill Drive is...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Delving into roof woes that have closed the Wellesley...

For 42 years, the Wellesley arena has stood, but last month’s decision to close its doors for the 2019-20 season may mean the end for the township facility. The...
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Wellesley to focus on west-side growth

Future growth in the Village of Wellesley will be to the west under a redrawing of the settlement boundaries approved last week by township council. Years in the making, the...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Council approves zone change to permit sawmill

A contentious issue last time it was discussed, a Linwood sawmill won quick approval from Wellesley councillors meeting July 9. Where neighbours were abuzz when the proposal was aired in...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Things aren’t as bad as they look in Elmira woodlot, says...

Steve Kannon -
0