Wellesley seeking public input on its new strategic plan

Wellesley officials are looking for feedback as to how to improve the township’s strategic plan, which will guide the municipality for the next four years.

The survey collects general information on the participant’s demographic profile, then asks to rate community well-being questions on a scale from 1-4. Wellesley residents can voice their opinions on a number of topics in the township, such as housing options, recreation services, parks and trails, quality of Internet access, opportunity to take educational courses, job security, and overall sense of well-being.

Residents are also asked to select their top two issues facing the township from among five broad focus areas: thriving economy, sustainable transportation, environment and sustainable growth, healthy, safe and inclusive communities, and responsive and engaging government services.

The official 2019-2023 strategic plan is expected to be finalized in the fall, with clearly defined strategies and objectives in these focus areas. There will also be a quarterly implementation plan and annual progress review.

A public workshop is to be held in August, another opportunity for residents to have their say. The official date has yet to be announced, however.

The online survey can be accessed on the township website; those interested in keeping up with the planning process can visit www.wellesley.ca/strategicplan.