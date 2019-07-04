fbpx
28.7 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 4, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Police seeking info on vandalism in Wellesley

Home NEWS
Veronica ReinerBy Veronica Reiner
0
20

Just before the announcement that the Wellesley Arena would be closed for the 2019/2020 season, there was significant damage done to the facility and to surrounding areas.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on June 26, resulting in some $10,000 worth of damage. Surveillance cameras outside the arena depicts three potential suspects knocking over a planter near the fence. It can be viewed on the Waterloo Regional Police social media pages or on YouTube here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYjq9hjNnC0

This was not the only area in Wellesley vandalized that night: the same morning, a planter outside the post office on Queen’s Bush Road was found knocked over, and another one was laid out to block the street.

“Our insurance has estimated about $10,000 in damage of which only a portion will be covered,” said Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak in a public Facebook post. “The balance must be paid for by your tax dollars so please, if you can identify any of these persons, follow the police instructions below.”

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Celebrating Canada’s day

Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

A woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Conestogo Tuesday morning. Three vehicles, including a red Ford, a white Lincoln and a...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Police issue warning to public after a string of...

After a series of break-ins in Elmira last week, police are warning residents to lock all doors and windows and report all suspicious activity. A man broke into three separate...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Monday brings Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park

Continuing the nearly three-decade tradition, the Township of Woolwich will be hosting Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park this weekend. This family-friendly event has undergone a few tweaks over...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Celebrating Canada’s day

Faisal Ali -
0