Police seeking info on vandalism in Wellesley

Just before the announcement that the Wellesley Arena would be closed for the 2019/2020 season, there was significant damage done to the facility and to surrounding areas.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on June 26, resulting in some $10,000 worth of damage. Surveillance cameras outside the arena depicts three potential suspects knocking over a planter near the fence. It can be viewed on the Waterloo Regional Police social media pages or on YouTube here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYjq9hjNnC0

This was not the only area in Wellesley vandalized that night: the same morning, a planter outside the post office on Queen’s Bush Road was found knocked over, and another one was laid out to block the street.

“Our insurance has estimated about $10,000 in damage of which only a portion will be covered,” said Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak in a public Facebook post. “The balance must be paid for by your tax dollars so please, if you can identify any of these persons, follow the police instructions below.”

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.