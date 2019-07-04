NEWS YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:Celebrating Canada’s day Home NEWS Facebook Twitter Email Print By Faisal Ali 0 16 July 4, 2019 Celebrating Canada's day 1 of 8 Half the village of Hawkesville came out on Monday to watch the other half take part in a spirited Canada Day Parade. There were horses with colored red braids, tractors waving the Canadian standard, wagon rides, motor cycles and a bunny all joining in the procession, which departed from the village community centre. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] Faisal Alihttps://observerxtra.comFaisal Ali is a Reporter/Photographer at The Observer. Facebook Twitter Email Print LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Check out our latest REPORTING NEWS Police seeking info on vandalism in Wellesley Just before the announcement that the Wellesley Arena would be closed for the 2019/2020 season, there was significant damage done to the facility and to surrounding areas. The incident occurred... Veronica Reiner - July 4, 2019 0 The Full Story NEWS Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital A woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Conestogo Tuesday morning. Three vehicles, including a red Ford, a white Lincoln and a... Veronica Reiner - June 27, 2019 0 The Full Story NEWS Police issue warning to public after a string of... After a series of break-ins in Elmira last week, police are warning residents to lock all doors and windows and report all suspicious activity. A man broke into three separate... Veronica Reiner - June 27, 2019 0 The Full Story NEWS Monday brings Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park Continuing the nearly three-decade tradition, the Township of Woolwich will be hosting Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park this weekend. This family-friendly event has undergone a few tweaks over... Veronica Reiner - June 27, 2019 0 The Full Story