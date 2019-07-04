fbpx
25.4 C
Elmira
Thursday, July 4, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Celebrating Canada’s day

Home NEWS
Faisal AliBy Faisal Ali
0
16

Faisal Ali
Faisal Alihttps://observerxtra.com
Faisal Ali is a Reporter/Photographer at The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Police seeking info on vandalism in Wellesley

Just before the announcement that the Wellesley Arena would be closed for the 2019/2020 season, there was significant damage done to the facility and to surrounding areas. The incident occurred...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

A woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Conestogo Tuesday morning. Three vehicles, including a red Ford, a white Lincoln and a...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Police issue warning to public after a string of...

After a series of break-ins in Elmira last week, police are warning residents to lock all doors and windows and report all suspicious activity. A man broke into three separate...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Monday brings Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park

Continuing the nearly three-decade tradition, the Township of Woolwich will be hosting Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park this weekend. This family-friendly event has undergone a few tweaks over...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Groups seek venues following Wellesley arena closure

Veronica Reiner -
0