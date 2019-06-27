fbpx
12.1 C
Elmira
Monday, July 1, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Police issue warning to public after a string of Elmira break-ins

Home NEWS
Veronica ReinerBy Veronica Reiner
0
238

After a series of break-ins in Elmira last week, police are warning residents to lock all doors and windows and report all suspicious activity.

A man broke into three separate homes surrounding the Woolwich Memorial Centre through unlocked windows or patio doors. The incident occurred overnight on June 20 and the suspect stole personal property and cash. The first break-in occurred last Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., and the other two occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

One of the homeowners caught a brief glimpse of the suspect, but did not get a description due to the low lighting.

“So the homeowner confronted the suspect – just called out to him. And at that point, the suspect fled immediately,”  said Cst. Andre Johnson of the Waterloo Regional Police. “More so saw him, yelled out to him, and then the suspect fled.

“It can happen from time to time – in target areas where they think people might not be locking doors,” said Johnson. “You might have a guy go up to cars and just try doors that are unlocked. So that’s why we’re encouraging people to lock all their valuables up, lock your houses at night, lock your doors and windows at night so that you aren’t targeted for these type of break-ins.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

A woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Conestogo Tuesday morning. Three vehicles, including a red Ford, a white Lincoln and a...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Monday brings Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park

Continuing the nearly three-decade tradition, the Township of Woolwich will be hosting Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park this weekend. This family-friendly event has undergone a few tweaks over...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

St. Jacobs Village Manor appeals to township for help

A St. Jacobs retirement home finding itself under water financially in trying to get water to its new sprinkler system is looking to the township for help. The appeal...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

West Montrose bridge gets stamp of approval

Cross over a covered bridge in Ontario, and you know you must be in West Montrose. The historic red-splashed bridge spanning the local section of the Grand River is...
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

Veronica Reiner -
0