Police issue warning to public after a string of Elmira break-ins

After a series of break-ins in Elmira last week, police are warning residents to lock all doors and windows and report all suspicious activity.

A man broke into three separate homes surrounding the Woolwich Memorial Centre through unlocked windows or patio doors. The incident occurred overnight on June 20 and the suspect stole personal property and cash. The first break-in occurred last Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., and the other two occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

One of the homeowners caught a brief glimpse of the suspect, but did not get a description due to the low lighting.

“So the homeowner confronted the suspect – just called out to him. And at that point, the suspect fled immediately,” said Cst. Andre Johnson of the Waterloo Regional Police. “More so saw him, yelled out to him, and then the suspect fled.

“It can happen from time to time – in target areas where they think people might not be locking doors,” said Johnson. “You might have a guy go up to cars and just try doors that are unlocked. So that’s why we’re encouraging people to lock all their valuables up, lock your houses at night, lock your doors and windows at night so that you aren’t targeted for these type of break-ins.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.