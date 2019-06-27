fbpx
12.1 C
Elmira
Monday, July 1, 2019
NEWSWoolwich Council
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Neighbours want no part of Elmira apartment complex

Home NEWS Woolwich Council
Steve KannonBy Steve Kannon
0
144

Plan calls for four-storey, 21-unit rental building at 44-46 Church St. W.

On the heels of opposition to an Ernst Street condominium proposal, another group of Elmira residents were equally unwelcoming to plans for a four-storey, 21-unit apartment building on Church Street West.

Wayne Martin and Rick Brubacher are seeking township approval for a rental building on what is now two properties located at 44 and 46 Church St. W. The former contains an older house that’s been converted to a triplex, while the latter is now a vacant lot after the single-family home there was demolished.

The plan presented to Woolwich council Tuesday night calls for one- and two-bedroom units to be offered for rent, said Megan Gereghty, a GSP Group planner representing the property owners.

To proceed, the developer will need official plan and zoning amendments from the township. Beyond that, the proposal asks for a number of site-specific changes, from much lower setbacks from the roadway to fewer parking spots than would normally be required. The density on the 0.42-acre (0.17-hectare) site would have to increase to twice the currently permitted level – to 124 units per hectare from 60.

“We think they’re appropriate for this site,” said Gereghty of the special provisions.

Neighbours were not of the same mind, raising concerns about traffic, parking, loss of privacy and incompatibilities with the existing surroundings.

The size of the building would not be in keeping with the neighbourhood, said Walter Ireson, who lives immediately next door at 42 Church St. W.

The proposed building would dwarf his home, keeping the yard in shade and eliminating privacy with a string of balconies looking out over his property, he added.

“When I get up in the morning … without raising my voice, I’ll be able to say ‘good morning’ to my neighbours,” he said.

He and other neighbours raised concerns about the grading on the property, which would require retaining walls and fences that would extend up to 15 feet high, cutting of the views of neighbouring properties that back on to the site.

Traffic is already an issue, Ireson added. The build-out of the large Lunor Subdivision to the west will make it worse.

Richard Trapp, who owns the property at 10 Snyder Ave. S., echoed concerns about traffic and parking.

“It’s already very, very difficult down there,” he said, noting the project isn’t a good fit, much like the Ernst Street building discussed earlier in the evening.

“These are projects that are trying to fit into the neighbourhood and that really aren’t appropriate,” he said.

“They’re too big. They just don’t fit.”

Picking up on the traffic concerns, Coun. Patrick Merlihan questioned the lack of a traffic study looking at the impact of the new apartment building.

Traffic volumes even now a problem on Church Street heading into the downtown core, he said, noting parking is at a premium already, though the applicant is suggesting visitors and residents would find on-street parking.

The June 25 session was for information purposes, with no decisions made. Councillors will await full public comment and a recommendation report from planning staff before voting on the merits of the proposal.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

Woolwich Council

Condos not seen as a good fit by residents...

Neighbours want no part of a four-storey apartment building proposed for the former municipal pool property in Elmira, turning out in force Tuesday night to let township councillors know...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
Woolwich Council

Woolwich puts province on hold for Maryhill pit

Woolwich’s objection to a Maryhill-area gravel pit is effectively a holding provision on the provincial review of an application by Capital Paving related to a site at 1195 Foerster...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

St. Jacobs Village Manor appeals to township for help

A St. Jacobs retirement home finding itself under water financially in trying to get water to its new sprinkler system is looking to the township for help. The appeal...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
Woolwich Council

Cost of building a home in Woolwich to jump...

The privilege of building a new home in Woolwich will cost you an additional $1,800 next month, as the township plans to hike its development charges by 19 per...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

Veronica Reiner -
0