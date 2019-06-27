Monday brings Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park

Continuing the nearly three-decade tradition, the Township of Woolwich will be hosting Canada Day celebrations at Elmira’s Gore Park this weekend.

This family-friendly event has undergone a few tweaks over the years; the Rick Rossini “abraCANADAbra” Canada Day-themed magic show and live music by Jack and Danica are both added twists for 2019.

“I would say the entertainment has changed this year so that would be the big thing,” said Woolwich facilities supervisor Jennifer Horndl. “The township really appreciates the participation and the support of local businesses and local organizations to make this happen annually.”

The Gore Park celebration brings together local dignitaries, businesses, organizations, and the community.

Elmira firefighters will be present giving educational demonstrations such as fitting children in firefighter gear and teaching them the basics of using a hose; the Elmira Sugar Kings will supply ice cream cones, Woolwich Summer Camp coordinators offer face-painting along with arts and crafts, the Kiwanis Club of Elmira will be barbecuing hamburgers and hotdogs.

Volunteers from Robin in the Hood Festival are doing an interactive show, offering event-goers plenty of choice as for how to spend the evening. There is also a Canada Day cake that will be divvied up, the singing of O Canada, and local dignitaries delivering remarks.

The event is hosted from 4 to 7 p.m., with a free public swim taking place beforehand at the WMC from 1 to 3 p.m. As July 1 falls on a Monday this year, there will be no live music in the park after the event ends. Horndl did recommend that those interested could check out the fireworks at the University of Waterloo, which begin at 8 p.m.

“This is actually the last year that the University of Waterloo is doing the fireworks,” said Horndl. “I could see that maybe Woolwich’s Canada Day may change based on that for next year, but I don’t know for certain.”