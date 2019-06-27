fbpx
Monday, July 1, 2019
Conestogo collision sends two people to hospital

By Veronica Reiner
A woman was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Conestogo Tuesday morning.

Three vehicles, including a red Ford, a white Lincoln and a garbage truck, were involved in the collision just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Sawmill Road.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford, which was an 18-year-old Conestogo female, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the passenger of that vehicle, 17-year-old Waterloo female, was extricated from the vehicle by Waterloo Fire Department and airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries,” said Cst. Andre Johnson at the Waterloo Regional Police.

“The other two drivers were not injured as a result of the collision.”

Though the other drivers were uninjured, all of the vehicles sustained some damage, with the Ford bearing the brunt of it.

A nearby school was placed on a brief hold-and-secure to facilitate the landing of an Ornge air ambulance helicopter. Several streets were closed down for several hours while emergency crews were on scene, including Elgin Street and Evening Star Lane. The intersection was reopened around 3:45 p.m.

“At this point in time, we’re not able to say what exactly what lead to the collision. They were looking for witnesses just to come forward to speak to what occurred,” said Johnson.

The incident is currently under investigation, and charges are pending.  Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police traffic unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

