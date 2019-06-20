Wellesley’s annual BBQ set for Friday

Friday brings not only the solstice, but a chance for Wellesley Township residents to celebrate the start of summer at the annual backyard barbecue.

Based on past events, some 600-1,500 people are likely to turn up at the township office for a variety of activities kicking off at 5 p.m. Food, live music, children’s activities, fireworks, and a s’more station are all on offer.

“This event provides a great opportunity for residents to speak with staff and community organizations at the community forum in a relaxed, casual setting while enjoying a night out with family and friends to share in an affordable barbecue dinner with live music, family-friendly activities like chalk colouring for the kids and ending in a spectacular fireworks display,” said the township’s Amy Harron in an email.

“The event also showcases the true community spirit of the residents of Wellesley Township, coming together to celebrate the summer and the community.”

A local five-piece band, Static Racket, are scheduled to perform from 6-7:15 p.m. At that time, Mayor Joe Nowak will make opening welcome remarks. Many guest speakers and presentations will follow this.

After the presentations, a Stratford-based three-piece band, Thorn and Roses, will be performing. Food on offer includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and refreshments for purchase, along with a cash bar. Fireworks will take place at dusk, at approximately 10 p.m. While the weather is expected to be rather sunny tomorrow. Harron encouraged those interested in attending to check the Township Facebook page and other social media for updates.

“This is an outdoor event running rain or shine: attendance is dependent on the weather cooperating,” said Harron. “We did experience heavy rain during the event last year, but that didn’t stop township residents from coming out to enjoy the barbecue and live music, and many residents came back out at dusk to watch the fireworks display. If the weather is an issue this year keep an eye on our social media accounts for updates on events.”

Continuing with tradition, there will be a Touch-A-Truck event geared towards children. Equipment featured ranges from public works road graders to fire trucks, all of which are used for public functions, from safety to utilities.

“The Touch-A-Truck display allows kids big and small the opportunity to get into a piece of equipment like a grader or fire vehicle that they may not otherwise have the opportunity to sit in,” said Harron. “Kids of all ages enjoy sitting in the equipment and seeing all of the toggles and buttons that it takes to operate the machinery.”

All departments will be present at the barbecue and available to discuss any upcoming projects planned in 2019 along with other community organizations. This event is free to attend; it begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Friday (June 21). While there is no cost, officials are welcoming donations to the food bank – there will be bins available at the entrance.