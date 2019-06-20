fbpx
View From Here – June 20, 2019

By Scott Arnold
Already a short and expensive trip, easily-predicted collisions just add to the “fun.”

Scott Arnold
Scott Arnold is a cartoonist, UI designer and graphic artist – and a former member of the Observer Staff. A graduate of the University of Toronto and Sheridan College, he brings a diverse background to his cartooning – something reflected in the atypical art style used for his longest running project – The View From Here (a staple of the Opinion section for over a decade). Though spending his days making graphics for handheld User Interfaces, Scott is always working on side projects; from comic books for publishers like Image Comics and Hypersmash Studios, to spot illustrations for other newspapers and magazines. More work can be seen (and original artwork commissioned) at www.industri-studios.com where he regularly posts illustration work and pages from his ongoing auto-biographical comic “What Can’t Be Erased.”

Nothing like the U.S., gerrymandering can still happen here

Will amalgamation be shoehorned into the province's "review" of regional municipalities? That seems likely given the government's misplaced ideology, one that proved an epic failure under Ontario's previous Conservative...
Steve Kannon
Canadians taking an ever-dimmer view of immigration

Donald Trump is on another rampage about migrants and illegal immigrants, but don't expect Justin Trudeau to start talking about laying out the welcome mat here – hopefully he's...
Steve Kannon
Lefcourtland – June 20, 2019

Jack Lefcourt
View From Here

View from here – June 13, 2019

Like the bounty on Mother's Day, Father's Day has its own traditions that come into play every year.
Scott Arnold
