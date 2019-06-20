fbpx
20.3 C
Elmira
Thursday, June 20, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Summer set to arrive, deliver cooler and wetter weather

Home NEWS
Observer AdminBy Observer Admin
0
0

Spring was cold and wet, a far cry from the much summery weather we’ve come to expect of May and even April. With summer’s official arrival Friday, will things get better?

Not likely, at least not for a while, says Michael Carter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

“We’ve had a few warm, sunny days scattered here and there but I think predominantly the pattern has been on the cool and rainy side,” said Carter. “The overall trend is going to be a continued wet and active pattern. Higher than normal humidity, higher than normal rainfall, and precipitation really continuing to run above normal for the next several weeks and months.”

Fortunately, the cooler-than-normal pattern will begin to retreat a little bit as summer goes on, with  temperatures expected to return to near normal.

The first day of summer is expected to be 23 degrees – just a little below average for this time of year – and temperatures should stay in that range heading into next week.

There is a bit of unpredictability to this forecast, as southern Ontario and Quebec are wedged between  a hot summer to the south and a cool summer to the north.

Chris Scott, the chief meteorologist at The Weather Network, predicts higher-than-average precipitation for southern Ontario, to go along with cooler temperatures.

“A changeable summer is likely from the Prairies, through Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, with less extreme heat compared to last summer.  The weather pattern is likely to become stormy at times with above normal precipitation forecast for parts of Southern Ontario and Quebec,” said Scott in a release.

The Weather Network examines water temperature in various global areas, including the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Gulf Stream in the U.S. to make these predictions. Meteorologists note that water levels have been running above average for the past several months, meaning there will be more moisture to work with.

While last year’s summer was notable for less precipitation and 10-14 days above 30 degrees, summer 2019 is expected to be vastly different.

“The heat was really the big headline feature for summer in 2018,” said Carter. “In 2019 we do not expect the heat to become nearly as much of a story for us this year. So temperatures are starting a bit below normal early in the season, and then trending towards normal later on. But really an overall absence of heat.”

This absence of heat trend will be noticeable in the interior of Canada away from the coast. For example, in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, heat will be harder to find this year. But out in British Columbia, the outlook is expected to be warmer-than-normal.

Over the course of the summer, most Ontarians will see temperatures below normal, though those of us living in the southern areas will be closer to seasonal values.

Observer Admin
Observer Adminhttps://observerxtra.com
ObserverXtra Website Administrator.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

All WCDSB schools earn environmental designation

Environmentalism has become an increasingly hot button issue, with a UN climate change report suggesting that that humans have until just 2030 to prevent the dangerous destabilization of the...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Teachers and supporters rally outside Harris’ office

In what’s becoming a recurring site in Elmira, teachers rallied outside Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris’ constituency office last week to protest the Conservative government’s cuts to education. This time, it...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Wellesley’s annual BBQ set for Friday

Friday brings not only the solstice, but a chance for Wellesley Township residents to celebrate the start of summer at the annual backyard barbecue. Based on past events, some 600-1,500...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
Living Here

Mary Bell is going on her Mary Way

For 43 years, Mary Bell sold shoes at Brubacher Shoes in Elmira. With her patient smile and calming demeanor, Bell would help shoppers navigate the myriad styles and variations,...
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

All WCDSB schools earn environmental designation

Veronica Reiner -
0