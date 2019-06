There were only winners on hand at last Saturday’s massive Trigator event in Elmira, as almost 900 participants, from as young as 3-years-old up to 14, took part in the children’s triathlon in Elmira. The course had racers swim at the Woolwich Memorial Centre, bike around town before ending the race with a sprint to the finish line just outside the WMC. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]