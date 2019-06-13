Marking National Indigenous People’s Day

The Waterloo Region Museum is celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day with a special guest speaker next week. Phil Monture from Six Nations of the Grand River in southwestern Ontario will be delivering a talk called Understand Our Region and Territorial Acknowledgement on June 19.

“Phil will tell the story of his community and the Haldimand Proclamation (Treaty) of 1784. The treaty covers lands for six miles on each side of the Grand River from Lake Erie to its source,” said Adèle Hempel, manager/curator of Region of Waterloo Museums in a release, noting the territory was given to Six Nations members, who had served on the British side during the American Revolution.

Monture is a Mohawk who has spent the last four decades researching both public and private archives to find out just what exactly happened to land given to the Indigenous community, along with a historical view of land transactions.

He is an experienced speaker, having given plenty of talks in the past, sharing the findings of his research. He will also cover current Six Nations’ claims in Canada and provide the audience with a better understanding and more in-depth perspective of the history of the land here in the Waterloo Region.

It will also increase audience members capacity to make connections between treaties and local geographies and history, and will mention several other treaties held by the Six Nations, including the “One Spoon” treaty and the “Two strip wampum.”

Those interested should act fast, as seating for the presentation is limited. To attend, RSVP at 519-748-1914 or by email at waterlooregionmuseum@regionofwaterloo.com by June 14. The presentation will take place from 7-9 p.m. on June 19, and it is free to attend. For more information, visit www.waterlooregionmuseum.ca.