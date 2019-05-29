Historical Society monthly meeting update

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community took place on Monday, May 27th in the Edward Halter Home at 7 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – Family research was done for Larry Stephens (Vogt / Schnurr / Brohman / Schohn).

BUILDING MAINTENANCE – The washroom facilities are being upgraded.

CHURCH – 1 baptism has taken place during the month of May. There were 11 young people from St. Boniface School who received their 1st Holy Communion. Updated the Diocese of Hamilton regarding our church records which were sent to them in 2016.

COMMUNITY– A new quarterly magazine is being published called “Embracing Change Magazine” which will be geared to seniors and will include articles about Woolwich heritage along with photos. One of the first articles will be about the Bridge Keepers from West Montrose and other members of the Township Historical Committee are requested to write about their respective communities. The Maryhill Historical Society has passed on several past newsletters and calendars for their use. Currently looking for names for a picture of the 1954 plowing match.

It is hoped a walkabout in 2 of the Maryhill subdivisions will take place shortly with members going door to door with handout literature explaining about our Historical Society.

FUNDRAISING – Fundraising letters were distributed. There are $700 in total for Raffle prizes. Cost of tickets will remain at $2 a ticket or 6 tickets (book) for $10. The tickets will be sent out with the June newsletter.

MEMBERSHIP – There are currently 304 members with 168 of these receiving newsletters via email.

PROGRAM – Plans have been set for Canada Day celebration. The day will begin at 11 a.m. with the Raising of the Flag, singing of “Oh Canada” , welcoming remarks from local dignitaries, horse drawn wagon rides with narrated tours of the village will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. This year a tour of the “Old Walled” cemetery will be done highlighting some of the interesting monuments. There will be a Knights of Columbus BBQ at 12 noon, with the Catholic Women’s League supplying the cake and water. There will be an antique display, New Horizons will have information on their next season starting in September, the Maryhill-Ariss Lions Club and the Maryhill Fire Department will also be on hand. There will also be some old cars and tractors to view.

PUBLICATIONS – All the June newsletters will be mailed out shortly as it will contain tickets for the Heritage Day draw.

RESOURCE CENTRE – Flowerbeds have been worked on and re-organizing kitchen cupboards and drawers has taken place. Volume 106 of the Waterloo Historical Society has been donated.

SCHOOL – Received a 1921 picture of #10 Weissenburg school and also looking for names on a 1947 picture. Received Bloomingdale School pictures for – 1942-43 / 1944-45 / 1947 and currently looking for names.

WEBSITE CO-ORDINATOR – Is being re-designed and also redoing the photo gallery.