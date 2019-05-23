Home NEWS We are all in it together By Faisal Ali - May 23, 2019 23 Facebook Twitter Email Print Linwood Public School students were out walking for water on May 10 in a school-wide fundraiser organized by the school’s WE Team. The fundraiser brought in $825, well above the team’s $300 goal, and will provide 33 people in the world with clean drinking water for life. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Residents voice concerns about application for sawmill near Linwood Wellesley township expands community improvement grants to Linwood core Company seeks $100K from Wellesley to expand fibre optic network Jones Feed building new plant in Linwood Linwood playground to get new equipment for the tots LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.