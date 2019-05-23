Linwood Public School students were out walking for water on May 10 in a school-wide fundraiser organized by the school’s WE Team. The fundraiser brought in $825, well above the team’s $300 goal, and will provide 33 people in the world with clean drinking water for life. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]

