A cement truck rolled over into the Nith River in Wellesley Township May 16 after careening off Moser Young Road, just south of the Boomer Line intersection. Firefighters rushed to rescue the driver, who had become trapped in the vehicle after it was half-submerged in the water and wedged beneath a tree. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours while heavy tow vehicles were used to pull the truck up the steep bank. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]

