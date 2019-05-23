Home NEWS Cement truck rolls into river By Faisal Ali - May 23, 2019 120 Facebook Twitter Email Print A cement truck rolled over into the Nith River in Wellesley Township May 16 after careening off Moser Young Road, just south of the Boomer Line intersection. Firefighters rushed to rescue the driver, who had become trapped in the vehicle after it was half-submerged in the water and wedged beneath a tree. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours while heavy tow vehicles were used to pull the truck up the steep bank. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local students among those booked to take part in the Groundwater Festival We’re in for a flood of severe weather beyond miserable spring Floods are becoming more costly Getting in shape to keep township trees in good shape Elmira’s St. Teresa school to host white elephant sale LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.