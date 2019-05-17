Bloomingdale Women’s Institute look to reduce waste

The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Monday, May 12th at 7:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church. Roll Call was – two ways you reduce your waste? Everyone answered with some very interesting productive ways. The program was “How does your Garden Grow” –composting, growing vegetables etc. Brenda Hallman lead the meeting on gardening over the years , with a good interchange of stories from the members.

This year Bloomingdale Women’s Institute is celebrating their 70th anniversary and discussion took place about things the members would like to do next year.

Bloomingdale is hosting the Waterloo District Women’s Institute 19th Annual meeting on Wednesday, May 15th at 1 p.m. at Bloomingdale United Church. Theme is “When We Were Young”.

Next meeting will be June 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church.