EDSS soccer teams advance to WCSSAA playoffs

Though several teams saw delays and rainouts thanks to the week’s downpours, the high school soccer season was still going strong with the start of the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletics Association (WCSSAA) playoffs this week.

The Elmira District Secondary School girls’ team made a solid start to the series with a 4-2 victory over Huron Heights Secondary School in an away game on Tuesday in the qualifying round of the WCSSAA playoffs.

The win should come as no surprise, as the Lancers entered the playoffs seeded third in the eight-team ‘White’ pool, with four wins, two losses and a tie, and took on the sixth-placed seed in the ‘Blue’ pool, Huron Heights Secondary School. Besting HHSS, the girls are moving up to the WCSSAA quarter-finals today (Thursday).

The boys’ team meanwhile is getting a straight shot to the WCSSAA quarter-finals, which are being held today at Woodside park in Kitchener. The Lancers head into the match seeded fifth out of 16 teams, with a record of 10 wins and four losses.

“Yes, we’ve had a strong season. We’ve got a pretty senior team,” said Sarah Hamilton, head coach for the boys’ team. “We’ve got nine of our guys in Grade 12, so they’ll be graduating next year. So it’s a pretty strong senior team in terms of representation. But it’s been a strong season, strong goaltending.”

Netminding was a strong point for Elmira this year, with Elmira’s goalie, Ryan Parrott, earning six shutouts over the regular season.

Opposing the Lancers’ at the quarter-final match today will either be Grand River or Huron Heights, which are tied in third and fourth place in the standings. Both teams have forced the EDSS team to keep on their toes in their previous meetings, with Huron Heights only narrowly falling by a 1-0 margin in April, and Grand River beating them by a 1-0 match early in the season.

“I think we have a strong chance to win our quarter-final game,” said Hamilton. “Still to be determined who we’re going to be playing against. We won against Huron earlier, and the Grand River game was a close one with 1-0, and it was a penalty kick that was scored. So we have a chance against either of those teams in terms of matchups.”

The playoffs continue over the week, with the boys WCSSAA championships set for next Thursday at Woodside park in Kitchener