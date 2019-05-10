St Boniface School student Ian Gallagher was honoured on April with the Beacon of Hope award. This recognition honours the “unsung heroes” that reflect Christian values at local schools in the Separate School system. One student from each elementary and two from each Secondary School was chosen. This reception was held at in Waterloo with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. All the students represented from the various schools had their principals and parents in attendance. Presenting the award to Ian was Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, also in attendance were St. Boniface principal Marylin Dawson along with Ian’s parents and trustees.

The following is what principal Marylin Dawson said of Ian:

“When you think of the word Beacon – you think of a light – a signal – a guide that allows you to see what lies in front of you. When you think of hope – you think of an optimistic state of mind – a promise of good things to come. The Beacon of Hope is awarded to a student who embodies our Catholic virtues in their character and how they choose to live out each day of their life. When I asked staff to begin thinking about this level of recognition, this student’s name was echoed. We are pleased to recognize Ian Gallagher as our Beacon of Hope for the 2018-2019 school year.

Ian is a grade 7 student at St. Boniface Catholic Elementary school and has demonstrated his leadership by “B”ing his best self every day. He comes to school with a smile on his face, and a positive attitude. He willingly accepts all new challenges and understands the concept of learning from one’s mistakes. He sets high goals and standards for himself and perseveres until he succeeds in all that he does. He always takes on the role of a positive, responsible leader and approaches new experiences with a growth mindset. Ian demonstrates great humility whenever praised and is the first to congratulate classmates when they achieve success. He demonstrates motivation and curiosity in all learning experiences and is willing to take risks by creatively approaching new tasks.

Ian participates fully in all aspects of school life, leading many school committees and events focused on social justice and athletics and makes our outstanding community even stronger. He continues to work toward all of his curriculum expectations while participating fully in extra curricular activities such as baseball, basketball, soccer and volleyball. He volunteers in the Maryhill community and, at age 6, was the 2nd biggest donor in the Woolwich Relay for Life. Wow!

Ian’s exceptional character is demonstrated through a variety of attributes. Ian is honest and generous. His helpful nature brings a smile to the face of many people in our school. Ian is always polite, respectful and kind to every adult and child he meets. You can always count on him if you need an encouraging word or a smile! Ian is the ‘quiet’, unsung hero, often flying under the radar as he goes about living the gospel in a humble, unassuming way.

Ian, thank you for all you have done and continue to do for the St. Boniface Catholic school community. You are the true embodiment of the Ontario Catholic School Graduate Expectations and are an excellent Christian role model for your peers. Your positive attitude and dedication to excellence will no doubt bring you to future success. Congratulations!”