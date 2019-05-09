Photo Gallery: Vehicle lands in Conestogo River on Three Bridges Rd

16.3 C
A vehicle was found stranded in the middle of the Conestogo River on Tuesday evening in the area of Three Bridges Road and Hemlock Hill Drive. The vehicle appeared to have been abandoned, with no sign of the driver in the area. Township fire crews responded to the scene, including a water rescue team from the Conestogo and St. Jacobs stations. An investigation is ongoing by Waterloo Regional Police. Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. [Faisal Ali | The Observer]

