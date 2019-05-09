16.3 C
First communion for St. Boniface students

Back Row – Mrs. Karen Randall (Gr. 2 / 3 teacher), Ava Weber, Brinley Zinger, Donna Russell, Makayla Fluit, Hannah Mesajedec, Father Ron Voisin Front Row – Ms. Marylin Dawson (principal), Cian Sawyer, Carson Wood, Ava Vandermeersch, Liliana Matesa, Lauryn Pooran, Griffin Kuntz  

What a beautiful  sunny  day as 11 young people from St. Boniface School  made their First Holy Communion on Sunday, May 5th at the 10 a.m. Mass Readings were given by Liliana Matesa, Makayla Fluit and Brinley Zinger.   Petitions were given by Griffin Kuntz, Ava Weber, Lauryn Pooran, Cian Sawyer and Hannah Mesajedec while Ava Vandermeersch  and Donna Russell were gift bearers.

The senior choir under the direction of Rosemary Flannagan, sang the responsorial psalm and the hymns during the celebration.

Fran Vegh, President of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League presented Father Voisin with the scapulars which were purchased by the CWL, which he blessed and placed on each of the First Communicants.

Grade 2 teacher Karen Randall gave each of the students a gift on behalf of the St. Boniface School Community.   They also received a First Communion certificate from the parish commemorating their special day andthanked everyone for attending and making this time special for them.

The First Communicants sang a special song  at the end of Mass.

There was a pew designated for each student and their immediate family.  At the end of the pew was a special marker with their name on it.

The First Communicants this year are: Makayla Fluit, Griffin Kuntz, Liliana Matesa, Hannah Mesajedec, Lauryn Pooran, Donna Russell, Cian Sawyer, Ava Vandermeersch,  Ava Weber, Carson Wood  and Brinley Zinger

 

 

