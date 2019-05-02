15.1 C
Elmira
Friday, May 3, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Some 450 animals perish in fire

Home NEWS
Veronica ReinerBy Veronica Reiner
0
215

All stations respond as Monday evening blaze destroys barn on farm near St. Clements

It was all hands on deck when all three Wellesley fire stations, Waterloo Regional Police and a Woolwich Fire Department tanker were called to a major barn fire on Lobsinger Line Monday evening.

The call came in just around 5:50 p.m. on a dairy farm west of St. Clements. Emergency personnel arrived to find the structure completely engulfed in flames. The family was home when the fire started.

“Everybody got out and nobody was hurt during the fire,” said Wellesley fire chief Paul Redman. “Some of the kids that live there actually saw the fire; it was small, then they went and told their dad.

“It was really windy; they have sawdust and hay for the animals and a little spark can start a small fire. Then the wind blows it and just gets out of control in a matter of minutes.”

Their first concern was protecting the propane tank near the barn, then focused on the two silos nearby. Firefighters had the blaze under control in just under two hours.

Some 450 animals perished in the blaze. The family lost 250 piglets, 170 pigs and 30 cows. Fire crews did manage to save about 19 cows, and other animals on the property including horses, were unharmed. The damage to the barn and livestock is pegged at around $500,000-$700,000.

“I imagine they’ll probably start rebuilding sooner rather than later, probably in the next week,” said Redman. “The community usually comes together and helps them out. So they shouldn’t be out of business too long.”

Lobsinger Line remained closed for most of the evening in both directions from Hackbart Road to Moser Young Road due to heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but an investigation by the Woolwich and Wellesley fire departments is ongoing.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Elmira Bus pilot project warrants ongoing trial, says Kiwanis...

If the past several months have been a test for the viability of a regularly scheduled bus route in Elmira, then the results are in and they’re looking good....
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Community rallies in support of teen who suffered burns

The community has rallied to support a young local boy who was severely burned in an accident last month. On April 13, 13-year-old Luke Mann of Conestogo had a grand...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Local mayors talk issues to PM

Local mayors shared local priorities with the Prime Minister as Justin Trudeau made a campaign-style stop in Waterloo Region last week. Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz and Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

GRCA scramble to rework budget in light of immediate...

Provincial cuts have forced the Grand River Conservation Authority to adjust its financial forecast. The “natural hazard” transfer payment from the province was cut almost in half, the agency learned...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Elmira Bus pilot project warrants ongoing trial, says Kiwanis Transit head

Faisal Ali -
0