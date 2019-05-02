15.1 C
Elmira
Friday, May 3, 2019
Uncategorized
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Council approves plan to convert laneway

Home Uncategorized
Steve KannonBy Steve Kannon
0
7

Makeshift food court adjacent to Kitchen Kuttings Cafe for the summer months

Nobody’s going to mistake it for captivating outdoor spaces of European cities, but the idea of a public place to enjoy a coffee or a bite to eat was alluring enough to Woolwich councillors that they voted to stop up an Elmira laneway.

The public roadway that runs between a pair of Arthur Street business – the Bargain Shop and Kitchen Kuttings Café – will be closed to traffic for the summer to allow for the creation of a public seating area.

Meeting Tuesday night, councillors quickly endorsed the idea, at least on a trial basis, pitched by Elmeda Weber of Kitchen Kuttings.

Her request actually had four parts. Along with closing the laneway, she asked for 16 parking spots in the municipal lot served by the laneway to be designated with a two-hour limit to better ensure the space is available to shoppers rather than staff of downtown stores. As well, she’d like to see the township set up picnic tables in the laneway if it is closed, adding there are plans to paint a mural on the side of the building facing the lane.

“What we’d like it to be is a social downtown place for people to come with their families and enjoy the food available downtown,” Weber said of creating a relaxing space. “This is for everybody to enjoy downtown.”

Township clerk Val Hummel, who called the idea a “positive,” told councillors the requests are supported by the Elmira Business Improvement Area (BIA), though she has to talk with the Region of Waterloo about any concerns, particularly traffic flows from people used to turning down the laneway. As well, the region would have to remove a directional sign pointing to the parking lot.

Councillors pointed out longstanding issues with parking. On-street parking, for instance, is limited to two hours, but it’s rarely enforced. The BIA knows there’s an issue with staff taking up parking spots, but doesn’t want to risk ticketing shoppers.

Hummel noted that the BIA has long been torn between reactive versus proactive parking enforcement, though more aggressive measures would be needed to ensure the 16 designated spots are used only for short-term parking.

“We need them to say ‘proactive,’” she said of the BIA.

Overall, the plan met with quick approval, subject to some final tweaking.

Coun. Larry Shantz said the BIA approval sold him on the idea.

“That’s our key to going along with it.”

Coun. Scott McMillan was more effusive in his praise for the idea, calling it an inexpensive way to help businesses and noting that “space-making” for the public is an ideal way to make the downtown core more attractive.

“I’m really excited about this. I was at the BIA meeting when they approved this. It’s a big step forward in improving our downtown,” he said, suggesting it would help draw more people to the core. “Downtowns thrive when you create space for people.”

Coun. Fred Redekop, too, praised the concept, suggesting the laneway be closed permanently.

“I would propose that we close it for good,” he suggested, saying it would be more confusing to close it for six months, then reopen it for six months before closing it again.

Council was more comfortable with a trial period, however. Hummel said she’d talk to the region and the BIA to get more details prior to next week’s meeting.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannonhttps://www.observerxtra.com
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

Uncategorized

Ted Clarke, Elmira vet and horse-racing booster, dead at...

Dr. Ted Clarke, a long-time veterinarian in the community and booster of harness racing, died Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was 71. Clarke was instrumental in reversing the fortunes...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story
Uncategorized

Greening goes on in Woolwich despite provincial cuts

Engaged in a greening blitz of its own, Trees for Woolwich isn’t directly affected by the province’s cut to its tree-planting program, but sees the move as counterproductive nonetheless. Following...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
Uncategorized

Townships looking for public input on Ford’s regional review

A change is coming to the way communities organize themselves in the province, and it’s a change that has possibly far reaching consequences for the townships. That’s not a...
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
Uncategorized

Elmira’s St. Teresa school to host white elephant sale

An Elmira school is hosting a white elephant sale today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., all to support a charitable cause. St. Teresa of Avila is continuing the fundraising...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Some 450 animals perish in fire

Veronica Reiner -
0