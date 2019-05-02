15.1 C
Elmira
Friday, May 3, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Community rallies in support of teen who suffered burns

Home NEWS
Veronica ReinerBy Veronica Reiner
0
112

Conestogo’s Luke Mann at SickKids in Toronto after seizure caused him to fall into scalding water

The community has rallied to support a young local boy who was severely burned in an accident last month.

On April 13, 13-year-old Luke Mann of Conestogo had a grand mal seizure while preparing to take a shower. He fell into the bathtub while adjusting the temperature, causing the tap to turn to full heat, suffering severe burns to 28 per cent of his upper torso.

He was promptly transferred to the intensive care unit at Sick Kids in Toronto. His mother, Monica Mann, is taking time off work as a nurse to care for her son.

Luke Mann [Submitted]
“He is the strongest, bravest kid I’ve ever met in my life,” said Monica, in a phone interview from the hospital. “He amazes me every day we’ve been here. He doesn’t complain … he just rides through this and keeps trying to push himself, trying his best to get out of bed and get walking – it’s just amazing.”

Family, friends, and strangers have all contributed to supporting Luke in an online fundraiser, which raised more $15,000 in just five days.

“We have an amazing community. The support has been incredible,” said Monica. “They are dropping off meals at my house, people have donated. I’m overwhelmed with the kindness and support. I’m just in awe of our people.”

A friend of the family, Wendy Forler, started the fundraiser. She chose the specific goal of $25,000 to have enough money to purchase a service dog for Luke.

“When I started a GoFundMe page, I originally thought, ‘oh my goodness – his mom is going to be off work for several months, and that takes a toll on a family’s finances.’ That’s what hit me first,” said Forler.

“Then I found out that they were hoping eventually to get him a service dog – they are quite expensive to get. That was the amount of money I was trying to get people to give, to get him a service dog.”

A seizure-response dog is trained to assist or help its owner during and/or after a seizure occurs. Tasks can include but are not limited to finding someone to help, activate an emergency response system, physically remove the patient from an unsafe situation, retrieve a phone or medication, and acting as a brace to help the person up.

A seizure-alert dog is trained to demonstrate specific behaviour before a seizure occurs. The Woolwich Community Lions, whose organization trains such dogs, has been in contact with the Mann family. Monica said a service dog would help prevent an injury like this from ever happening again.

“This time, because we didn’t know he was having [a seizure], he was in the bathtub with the hot water,” said Monica. “So if a service dog had been there, it would have been in the room with him and barked as soon as he started the seizure, and we would have got there quicker.”

Staff at the SickKids hospital told Monica to expect to stay in the hospital one day for every one per cent of burn. He spent 12 days in the intensive care unit before being transferred to the burn unit.

Full recovery will involve long-term physiotherapy and regular visits back to SickKids once he is discharged.

“They want them to be active because if they’re not, the scarring can decrease their mobility in the long run,” said Monica. “They told me [Friday] ‘if he played hockey, back to hockey. If he played soccer, back to soccer.’ And for the first six months, no sunshine. They wouldn’t even let the sunshine through the window yesterday.”

Luke has a condition called refractory epilepsy, which means medicines don’t work well, or at all, to control seizures.

“What’s always impressed me with Luke is how caring he is for other people,” said Forler. “That is part of the reason why I wanted to reach out and help him. Because that, to me, is part of Luke. Luke is always so kind and generous and wanting to help people. He’s an old soul in a young body.”

The GoFundMe can be accessed online and get-well cards can be sent to Sick Kids Hospital at 555 University Ave. in Toronto.

Veronica Reiner
Veronica Reinerhttp://www.observerxtra.com
Veronica Reiner is a Reporter Photographer for The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Some 450 animals perish in fire

It was all hands on deck when all three Wellesley fire stations, Waterloo Regional Police and a Woolwich Fire Department tanker were called to a major barn fire on...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Elmira Bus pilot project warrants ongoing trial, says Kiwanis...

If the past several months have been a test for the viability of a regularly scheduled bus route in Elmira, then the results are in and they’re looking good....
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Local mayors talk issues to PM

Local mayors shared local priorities with the Prime Minister as Justin Trudeau made a campaign-style stop in Waterloo Region last week. Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz and Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

GRCA scramble to rework budget in light of immediate...

Provincial cuts have forced the Grand River Conservation Authority to adjust its financial forecast. The “natural hazard” transfer payment from the province was cut almost in half, the agency learned...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Some 450 animals perish in fire

Veronica Reiner -
0