Altar Server awards

Diane StricklerBy Diane Strickler
Spencer Miller received recognition on Thursday April 24th at 7 p.m. at the Altar Server awards ceremony at St. Michael’s Parish in Waterloo.  Spencer was one of 78 young people to receive the award from multiple parishes across the Waterloo and Wellington Deaneries by Bishop Matthew Ustrzycki.  For the past 35 years the Serra Club of Kitchener-Waterloo have been sponsoring this meaningful event to honour the servers’ dedication and service in the Kitchener-Waterloo and Wellington areas.

Spencer Miller with Bishop Matthew Ustrzycki

These students were from 28 parishes which included churches from Ayr, Cambridge, Elmira, Elora, Erin, Fergus, Guelph, Kitchener, Maryhill, New Hamburg, Oustic Mission of Erin, Rockwood and Waterloo.

It is very difficult for parishes to pick only a couple altar servers who serve on a regular basis.  It is usually young people from Grade 7 or 8 who have served for many years.

These young people must be willing to serve anytime they are needed.  Either for a weekend, school Mass or special occasions such as Corpus Christi, 1st Communion, Confirmation or Graduation.  Everyone joys serving at weddings but funerals are difficult and can be trying.

This special Mass is a prestigious affair.  The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus formed the honour guard.  Bishop Ustrzycki was the main celebrant.  The altar servers were dressed in their particular parish cassocks, occupying six or seven pews on both sides of St. Michael’s Church.

Immediately following the Mass each server was called individually  and introduced to the Bishop who presented them with a medal. A certificate was presented to each altar server by the Serra Club.   A reception, hosted by the St. Michael’s Catholic Women’s League followed for the altar servers and their families.

The Serra Club is Catholic men and women of all ages from all walks of life: business persons, clerks, lawyers, teachers, farmers, retirees, etc.  who share a deep faith and commitment to the same aims of the church.  There are now more than 20,000 members with over 1000 clubs in 44 countries.   The Sierra club was named after a Franciscan Missionary.  Father Junipero Serra who was influential in establishing Missions in California and Mexico in the 16th century.  Pope Francis canonized  Father Serra in September 2015.

Serra is an opportunity for Catholic men and women to grow spiritually through prayer and supportive Christian Friendships. To continue their Catholic education through the Serra University of Christian Principles.  To fulfill their own Christian vocations to service, bringing Christ into the market place and to affirm the religious vocation by fostering vocations to the priesthood, religious life ad diaconate.

Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

