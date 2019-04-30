Knights of Columbus Vegas Night 2019

The Annual Knights of Columbus Vegas Night was held on Saturday, August 27th at the Bridgeport Rod and Gun Club. The doors opened at 7 p.m. with the fun beginning at 8 p.m. There were many prizes of grocery hampers, meat boxes, gift cards, etc. on the 40 spins of the Big Wheel and there were other games of chance. The Catholic Women’s League also had a penny table with 46 prizes. All proceeds will be going toward the stained glass window at Marymount Mausoleum in Guelph to honour Father Michael J. McGivney who founded the Knights of Columbus organization.

Michael Joseph McGivney was an American Catholic priest who founded the Knights of Columbus at a local parish in New Haven, Connecticut to serve as a mutual aid and fraternal insurance organization, particularly for immigrants and their families. It developed through the 20th century as the world’s largest Catholic fraternal organization. The cause for his canonization started in the Archdiocese of Hartford in 1996; in March 2008, Pope Benedict XVI declared McGivney “Venerable” in recognition of his “heroic vision”.