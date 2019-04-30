Knights of Columbus Vegas Night 2019

8.2 C
Diane StricklerBy Diane Strickler
0
5

The Annual Knights of Columbus Vegas Night was held on Saturday, August 27th at the Bridgeport Rod and Gun Club.  The doors opened at 7 p.m. with the fun beginning at 8 p.m.  There were many prizes of grocery hampers, meat boxes, gift cards, etc. on the 40 spins of the Big Wheel and there were other games of chance.  The Catholic Women’s League also had a penny table with 46 prizes.  All proceeds will be going toward the stained glass window at Marymount Mausoleum in Guelph to honour Father Michael J. McGivney who founded the Knights of Columbus organization.

Michael Joseph McGivney was an American Catholic priest who founded the Knights of Columbus at a local parish in New Haven, Connecticut to serve as a mutual aid and fraternal insurance organization, particularly for immigrants and their families. It developed through the 20th century as the world’s largest Catholic fraternal organization. The cause for his canonization started in the Archdiocese of Hartford in 1996; in March 2008, Pope Benedict XVI declared McGivney “Venerable” in recognition of his “heroic vision”.

Diane Strickler
Diane Stricklerhttp://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Maryhill Park clean up

Maryhill Park clean up

It was cold and snowing but that didn't deter several people from coming out to the Maryhill Heritage Park to help clean up on Saturday, April 27th at 9...
Diane Strickler -
0
Historical Society Meeting

Historical Society Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community took place on Monday, April 22nd in the Edward Halter Home at 7 p.m. Committee Reports: ARCHIVES &...
Diane Strickler -
0
Easter Egg Hunt in Maryhill

Easter Egg Hunt in Maryhill

It was pouring rain on Saturday, April 20 but that didn't prevent the many young people to come out to enjoy the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Maryhill...
Diane Strickler -
0
Good Friday Fish Fry 2019

Good Friday Fish Fry 2019

It was  cold and wet for the 5th year of  the Maryhill Heritage Park Recreation Committee's annual Good Friday Fish Fry.  It was a huge success  and getting better...
Diane Strickler -
0
Maryhill Park clean up

Diane Strickler -
0