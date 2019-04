Listowel Road near Arthur Street was closed for repairs after a silver Honda struck a hydro pole on Sunday morning. The 20-year-old female driver from Wingham was travelling eastbound, crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway and hit the hydro pole at around 8:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported and the drive was charged with ‘careless driving.’ Hydro was contacted as there was damage to the pole. There were no outages in the area.