Neighbours leap to action in Linwood

A Linwood home suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday morning.

Wellesley Township firefighters responding to the Isabella Street location found the structure completely engulfed when they arrived. However, all of the home’s residents were accounted for and reported safe, including the family dog Gus, a golden retriever, who was rescued from the smoke-filled house thanks to the actions of a neighbour – he had opened the door to the house to check if anyone was still inside, allowing the dog to escape.

Firefighters were later seen giving oxygen to the dog, who appeared in good condition.

The blaze, which started at around 8:40 a.m., appeared to cause severe damage to the house. Though the bulk of the fire had been put out soon after, firefighters remained on scene looking for hotspots, and crews kept the roadway closed for several hours.