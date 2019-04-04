-2 C
Elmira
Friday, April 5, 2019
NEWS
YOUR COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER:

Neighbours leap to action in Linwood

Home NEWS
Faisal AliBy Faisal Ali
0
627

‘Brave’ actions of neighbour save family dog following Linwood fire Thursday morning

A Linwood home suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday morning.

Wellesley Township firefighters responding to the Isabella Street location found the structure completely engulfed when they arrived. However, all of the home’s residents were accounted for and reported safe, including the family dog Gus, a golden retriever, who was rescued from the smoke-filled house thanks to the actions of a neighbour – he had opened the door to the house to check if anyone was still inside, allowing the dog to escape.

Firefighters were later seen giving oxygen to the dog, who appeared in good condition.

The blaze, which started at around 8:40 a.m., appeared to cause severe damage to the house. Though the bulk of the fire had been put out soon after, firefighters remained on scene looking for hotspots, and crews kept the roadway closed for several hours.

Faisal Ali
Faisal Alihttps://observerxtra.com
Faisal Ali is a Reporter/Photographer at The Observer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our latest

REPORTING

NEWS

Gettin’ their hick on at EDSS

Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Watchdog group looks for quick action on hotspots

Some 20 years after cleanup operations first started on the Canagagigue Creek, DDT and dioxins continue to be detected in the local waterway at levels well above government standards....
Faisal Ali -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Local environmental firm wins international award

Elmira consulting firm Enviro-Stewards has won an international award for its dedication to advancing sustainable development goals (SDGs), a United Nations framework to achieve a better global future by...
Veronica Reiner -
0
The Full Story
NEWS

Sunshine list jumps to 16 in Woolwich and Wellesley...

Woolwich and Wellesley townships contributed 16 members to a list of people on the public dime who earned more than $100,000 in 2018, up from just seven the year...
Steve Kannon -
0
The Full Story

© 2019 The Observer, a division of Cathedral Communications Inc.
MORE STORIES

Gettin’ their hick on at EDSS

Faisal Ali -
0