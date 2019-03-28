Home NEWS Robots invade the region By Faisal Ali - March 28, 2019 46 Facebook Twitter Email Print Schools from across the province were in Waterloo over the weekend for the annual Ontario district First Robotics competition. Hosted at the University of Waterloo, the competition saw teams come from as far away as Sudbury and Windsor to attend. Local schools joining in the challenge included the EDSS Sir Lancerbot and the Woodland Christian High School CyberCavs. [Faisal Ali / The Observer] LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.