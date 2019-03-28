Schools from across the province were in Waterloo over the weekend for the annual Ontario district First Robotics competition. Hosted at the University of Waterloo, the competition saw teams come from as far away as Sudbury and Windsor to attend. Local schools joining in the challenge included the EDSS Sir Lancerbot and the Woodland Christian High School CyberCavs. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]

