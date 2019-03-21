Woolwich councillors collected a total of $130,913.28 in pay plus $5,156.07 in benefits in 2018, filing mileage and meeting expense claims of $3,692.08.

In a housekeeping measure mandated by the province, finance director Richard Petherick filed a statement of payments and expenses that was accepted by council at Tuesday night’s meeting. The Ontario Municipal Act gives municipalities until March 31 to make the details public.

Each of the ward councillors received $ 18,138.90, while the mayor cost taxpayers $42,521.02, including $11,600 for serving on the Waterloo North Hydro board.

Because 2018 was an election year and a councillor resigned last January, the pay was spread out among a larger group than just five councillors and the mayor.

Three of the incumbents who were returned to council after the October election – Murray Martin, Patrick Merlihan and Larry Shantz – received the full $18,138.90. Mayor Sandy Shantz was also acclaimed, receiving the full amount of $42,521.02.

Mark Bauman served through November, having not run again in Ward 2. He collected $16,743.60. Fred Redekop, who was elected to represent Ward 2, got $1,395.30 to close out the year.

In Ward 1, Scott Hahn resigned in January, collecting $906.95 in 2018. Former councillor Julie-Anne Herteis was appointed to his vacated seat, collecting $13,534.41 to complete the term. Though she ran again, the seat was claimed by Scott McMillan, who was paid $1,395.30 to round out the year.

Petherick’s report also noted the township paid five members of its Committee of Adjustment remuneration totalling $3,080. Members of the Dog Designation Appeal Committee got $540.88, whole $210 went to members of the Property Standards Committee.

Also Tuesday night, Wellesley treasurer Theresa Bisch presented the township’s statement of remuneration.

The mayor and four councillors, all of whom were returned in the fall municipal election, were paid a total of $64,905.84 in 2018, along with benefits of $1,611.36 and total expenses, including mileage, of $14,967.51.

Mayor Joe Nowak received $18,930.96, along with $10,800 for serving on the board of Waterloo North Hydro and $2,160.73 as part of the Grand River Conservation Authority. Councillors Herb Neher, Carl Smit, Peter van der Maas and Shelley Wagner each received $11,493.72 in salary.

Bisch’s report also noted that the five members of the township’s recreation committee were paid a total of $800.