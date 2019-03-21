It was a very wet & cold evening for the March 14th monthly meeting which was held in the Edward Halter Home at 7 p.m.

CORRESPONDENCE –The 44th annual Interfaith Community Breakfast will be held on May 1st at Bingeman’s Marshall Hall at 7 a.m. Guest speaker is Reverend Rosalyn Elm with the Oneida Nation. She will speak on “From Settler to Sojourner”.

St. Joseph’s CWL are holding their Annual Spring Social – Monday, April 8th at the Parish Centre in Listowel. Guest speaker is Anja Noordam – Walking in Israel. Admission is free. St. Anthony Daniel’s “An April Afternoon Bridge & Card Party” will be held Wednesday, April 24th Parish Hall. Tickets $15. The Diocesan “Spectrum” was received and will be passed around to members.

COMMITTEE REPORTS – Christian Family Life Convenor– Maria O’Drowsky spoke on “God’s Marriage” rosary which will take place on Saturday, March 23rd at 4:40 p.m. before the evening Mass. God’s Marriage – a marriage between a man and a women. Everyone was encouraged to attend and take part.

Community Life & Communications Convenor– Diane Strickler reminded everyone of the Right to Life Walk for Life will take place on Saturday, May 11th at 9 a.m. in the Maryhill Heritage Park.

Education & Health Convenor– Judy Kittel spoke on her concerns with the governments changes to the education and health care system.

Card Convenor – Maria O’Drowsky has sent out 8 sympathy cards and 1 thinking of you card.

Spiritual Life Convenor– Barb Nosal spoke on the March for Life on Thursday, May 9th at Queens Park in Toronto. She also read from the prayer book the front page of last Sunday’s Mass.

NEW BUSINESS

President Fran Vegh spoke on the Spring Regional she attended and that a package will be received shortly regarding the voting at the Diocesan Convention which will be held on May 24-26th at the Delta Hotel in Guelph. The theme is “Welcome Home”. Next year is the 100th anniversary of the Diocesan CWL. Do we have a community project?

The Lenten Talk – “How do we save ourselves – Our salvation” will take place on Saturday, April 6th at 10 a.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Speaker is Ania Krysciak.

Fran spoke on the Ontario Project for the CWL which is the focus on – Water. She spoke on changes to reduce consumption of water. 1) Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth. 2) Turn off the tap while you scrub your hands. 3) Operate dishwasher and wash only when full. (each cycle uses 4-6 gallons) 4) Fix a leaky faucet (estimated savings 2.1 gallons per minute) 5) Shorten # of minutes for each shower. 6) Fill a pitcher with water and store in fridge so do not run water to cool. 7) Do not let the water run continuously to rinse dishes. 8) If washing dishes, put water in the sink rather than letting the tap run while washing. 9) Use biodegradable dish soap and then use dishwater for watering plants after completing dishwashing (reusing water also counts as a savings). 10) Collect rain water and or melt snow to water plants.

Vegas Night will take place at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun on Saturday, April 27th at 7:30 p.m.

The Diocese CWL is looking for photos for the 100th anniversary slide show.

Station of the Cross is said every Friday at 7 p.m.

Next meeting will be on Thursday, April 11th at 7 p.m.