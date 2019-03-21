An auction of vintage hockey cards and related memorabilia drew a big crowd to the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira on Saturday, netting $13,800 for the Mennonite Central Committee as a result.

The highest bid was for a Bobby Orr rookie card rated a grade 3, which went for $2,575.

Other notable sales included another Bobby Orr rookie card graded 1 for $900, and the Darryl Sittler rookie card graded 6.5 for $240. The inspiration for the event came after retired local businessman Lloyd Martin donated his family’s collection of items to charitable organization.

“We were very happy with the results,” said Betty Marshall, manager of the MCC Thrift & Gift. “Everything went smoothly, without a hitch.”

Some 1,500 hockey cards were up for grabs, along with other hockey-themed items: games, jerseys, books and cups. Marshall said they’d be happy to continue the tradition, if they received a similar donation.

“We don’t have any in stock anymore,” said Marshall. “But it was really fun. The auctioneer made it really fun. It was almost sounded like he was singing a song.”

Wellesley’s Jantzi Auctions Ltd. volunteered their time to help with the auction, along with 10 volunteers and other special guests.