The March meeting of New Horizons was held on Thursday, March 14th at 10 a.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Many people were present to hear guest speaker Jean Horne. Jean is a race walker and her topic was “There is No Stopping Her”. She is a very festy 86 years old and she gave a conversational talk on her life experiences. She spoke on learning to swim, which is a great aerobic exercise and stressed the importance of doing physical activity regularly. She had also done running but when she hurt the cartilage in her left knee she had to give it up. But walking was good and then she got involved in competitive race walking. Through her race walking she has competed in 15 different countries with Japan and Perth, Australian being some of her favourite places.

Race walking is now an Olympic sport and although there is not too many places in the area to become involved, while European countries and China and Japan are very involved. Because there is no place in the area to practice she goes to Toronto where there is a group.

There are two rules. Although it is a foot race, it is different from running – one foot must always be on the ground at all times, also the front leg must be straight when it makes contact with the surface. Sounds easy but it is more difficult than first thought. She brought pictures to show everyone and demonstrated race walking for everyone present. There were many question asked and lots of laughter throughout her talk.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, April 11th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre from 10-11:30 a.m. Admission is $2.00 which includes refreshments and treats. Guest speaker will be Maureen Trask, Activist for families of missing loved ones. Her topic is “Living Without Knowing”.