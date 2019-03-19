Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their monthly meeting on March 11th at 7:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church.

There many funny stories remembered by members when they answered the Roll Call – “Before TV, what did your family do together for entertainment? “. The nomination committee were pleased that everyone stepped forward to stand on the executive again this year.

Two motions were made, one to donate $100 to the Associated Country Women of the World (Pennies Friendship Fund) . The “Pennies for Friendship” is the lifeblood of the ACWW, and enables the Institutes to produce awareness raising materials on the policy of ACWW, working with the UN, and raising awareness for the issues facing Rural Women worldwide. This fund maintains the hub of ACWW’s work and allows to facilitate the network that connects women across the globe.

The second donation of $50 was given to Federated Women’s Institutes of Ontario – Headquarters Fund which supports our provincial organization.

Women’s Institute pins from England were received from the family of former member Norma McGeeney who had joined the Bloomingdale group. In England she also had written a story entitled “ Surviving and thriving” for a local English magazine telling of their local Institutes and their surviving of the war years. Five of the pins are from the British WI and 1 pin from New South Wales in Australia.

Membership fees will remain at $60, with members 80 or over will be asked to pay $55.

Anyone wishing information on Women’s Institute scholarships from post-secondary education to university are asked to contact Gladys Rellinger.

A reminder was made of “Women’s Day” on Saturday, April 13th at Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church in New Dundee. The topics this year are on Lyme Disease and the ongoing research at the University of Guelph. Retirement & Long-term Care – future style options for yourself and family. Lucy Pearlie Studio and Vintage Market – things past and present, antiques, home décor and more. Fraud – Don’t Get Fooled – presented by Investigative Services with the Waterloo Region Police – don’t get scammed. Musical Entertainment by the Shout Sister. Cost is $40 per person. Some of the proceeds will be going to the University of Guelph for research on Lyme Disease.

Bloomingdale will be hosting the 2019 District Annual meeting on Wednesday, May 15th at the Bloomingdale United Church at 1 p.m. The theme will be “When we were young”

The evening concluded with the members playing various games.

Next meeting will be the Annual Meeting on Monday, April 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale United Church. Members are asked to bring their favourite food, dishes and cutlery. Payment of annual fees will be collected and you are asked to bring your volunteer hours, and any written ideas for next year’s meetings.