GRCA now booking spots for free managing trees workshop aimed at rural properties

Rural property owners interested in learning how to maintain and grow their tree coverage may want to free up their calendars for March 2, as the GRCA offers its free managing trees workshop.

Organizers recommend signing up in short order given the event’s popularity, not to mention the growing interest in the tree canopies in places like Woolwich, which has adopted a greening initiative.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Their focus is teaching attendees strategies for how to develop skills and strategies for maintaining trees on their property.

This is the fourth year the GRCA has hosted the workshop, and spokesperson Lisa Stocco says that spots always fill up fast. On Tuesday, there were a reported 25 spots available.

“It’s a very popular workshop,” said Stocco. “There will be a fairly broad range of topics that will be covered including cover planting, pruning, tree diseases, invasive species, hazard trees, forest health. There will also be a discussion about grant opportunities and how trees can help support wildlife habitat as well.”

It is geared towards rural landowners with properties larger than 2.5 acres. Landowners with properties of more than five acres could be eligible for funding for tree planting or wetland creation projects. The GRCA will give priority to areas directly adjacent to watercourses.

“There may be an outdoor component to the workshop if weather permits, which would be a walk through a pine plantation and hardwood forest,” said Stocco. Other topics will cover management and winter tree identification.

The workshop takes place March 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GRCA head office, 400 Clyde Rd. in Cambridge. Lunch is included. To register, visit Eventbrite, email ruralwater@grandriver.ca or call 519-621-2763, extension 2278.