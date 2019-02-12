Valentine Dinner

Diane Strickler
group picture of the hall

Many hands make light work.  This is certainly true when it comes to preparing for the Knights of Columbus and St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League Valentine Dinner.  This all takes place at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Preparation actually started on Friday afternoon with the cutting of cabbage.    The real preparation though began in earnest on Saturday with the making of the coleslaw, cleaning and preparing the vegetables for the trays, the pickle bowls, setting up tables and the decorating of the hall.  This all takes time.

Karen Zettel, Elmer Zettel, Gerry Goetz, Tim Vegh, Danny Strickler and Fran Vegh

The meal consisted of the popular rolled ribs and this year ham was added to the menu.  Mashed potatoes, creamy coleslaw, mixed vegetables, buns, pickles and relish tray completed the main course. To cap the meal there were several different kinds of pies and coffee and tea.

Judy Kittel, Jackie Peacock, Barb Nosal, Mary Ann Stroh and Terry Hodgkinson

Luckily the weather was good and there was a very good turnout for both the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. seating’s.

 

http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

