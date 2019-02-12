Many hands make light work. This is certainly true when it comes to preparing for the Knights of Columbus and St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League Valentine Dinner. This all takes place at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Preparation actually started on Friday afternoon with the cutting of cabbage. The real preparation though began in earnest on Saturday with the making of the coleslaw, cleaning and preparing the vegetables for the trays, the pickle bowls, setting up tables and the decorating of the hall. This all takes time.

The meal consisted of the popular rolled ribs and this year ham was added to the menu. Mashed potatoes, creamy coleslaw, mixed vegetables, buns, pickles and relish tray completed the main course. To cap the meal there were several different kinds of pies and coffee and tea.

Luckily the weather was good and there was a very good turnout for both the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. seating’s.