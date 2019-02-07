Wellesley approves zone change to permit expansion at Bio-Ag Consultants

A Wellesley agricultural business will be expanding its space to meet increased demand, its path cleared this week when township council approved a needed zoning change.

Councillors quickly voted in favour of the request from family-owned Bio-Ag Consultants & Distributors, located at 1400 Greenwood Hill Rd. The property contains a farmhouse that will be converted into an office space, a newly constructed house, a barn, a warehouse, and a workshop.

They will also be increasing the size of one of their spaces considerably, to 3,250 square metres from 930 sq. m.

“Bio-Ag has grown, they’re looking to expand, so they’ve come in for the zoning bylaw amendment application,” explained director of planning Geoff Vanderbaaren.

Other agencies, including the Grand River Conservation Authority and the Region of Waterloo, had no concerns about the proposed zoning change.

“What we do is make natural nutrition products for farmers,” explained Bio-Ag president Parry Bast. “We do some manufacturing, more so blending, and we also produce supplements that benefit healthy gut bacteria, in terms of the microbiome in animals and how to benefit it, and minimize antibiotic use.”

“We’re seeing an increase in demand in those products, so our actual warehouse or floor space is pretty tight right now. It’s restricting us a bit – we’re having trouble following best practices in warehouse and logistics, and simple things like that.”

The decision was made with zero contention from councillors.