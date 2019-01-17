Wellesley ABC Festival provides $40,000 for community projects

The Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese festival brought in some dough along with the apple butter, raking in a net income of $39,873.11 in 2018. All the money will go towards major projects within the community.

In the past, proceeds from the festival have funded the renovation and creation of sports facilities and parks, maintenance and beautification of the village, purchase of equipment for fire departments and schools, and similar endeavours.

“Every cent goes back to the community,” said Jamie Reid, the new committee chairman. “We always support larger projects. We want to give $1,000 here, $1,000 there.”

In becoming chair, Reid is taking over from his father, Bob Reid, who previously held the position for 25 years. Bob will remain on the committee as a valued contributor, and Ron Bisch was voted in as the new co-chair.

Jamie and his wife, Katie, have been on the committee for more than a decade, with Katie organizing the craft show along with two others. Jamie is not worried about the new responsibilities associated with being the committee chairman.

“In all honesty, we have a fantastic committee,” said Jamie Reid. “Everybody takes care of their own little section. At this point, we’re 43 years into it. Everybody on the committee has been on it for a long time. Everybody does their part; I honestly don’t know how much work it’s going to be.”

He is keen about switching up his job within the festival committee, however.

“Absolutely looking forward to it. It’ll be a nice change,” said Reid, of the role change. “I’ve been on the committee for probably 15 years. We’ve already started planning for this year’s. We have monthly meetings, the second Tuesday of every month. We encourage people in the community to come out and see what it’s about.”

Plenty of planning is required to make the festival a success; for 2019, the ABC Festival is scheduled for September 28, and the group has started planning some eight months in advance. The committee is open to suggestions about offerings at the event.

“Anything that would fit with the mandate of our festival, and potentially make us more money, that’s great,” said Reid.

