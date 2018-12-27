FCC supports 4-H Club to the tune of $115K

Farm Credit Canada’s latest round of grants for the 4-H Club saw $114,250 spread out to affiliated clubs across the country.

Each of 4-H’s members is eligible to apply for up to $500 under the progam.

“It’s a great help,” said Jay Poulton, director of marketing and communications at 4-H Canada. “Partnering with Farm Credit Canada is essential to getting these clubs up and running. These clubs don’t have money at times, so they can’t really run workshops or field trips. So this money is essential to clubs across Canada.”

There were 233 recipients of funds in this second wave of FCC grants. Typically, these funds are used towards purchasing club supplies, skill-building workshops, field trips, achievement days and public speaking competitions.

When these funds arrive is currently unknown and depends on the location of the club due to backlogs at Canada Post.

“Some apply for what they need and decide not to go for the full $500 if it’s not part of their plan, part of their budget,” said Poulton. “Each of the clubs has their own president, vice-president, treasurer, so they go through the yearly programming and those kids decide what they need. They come up with a plan, fill out an application, and we release the funds based on that.”

FCC and 4-H are on the same page when it comes to supporting youth development in farm communities.

“The 4-H movement in Canada continues to thrive through the generosity of visionary partners like FCC, who share the same values and commitment to engaging young leaders at the grassroots level in communities across Canada,” said 4-H Canada CEO Shannon Benner in a release.

FCC is Canada’s largest agricultural term lender, providing financial services to farming operations. The executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at FCC, Tom Klink, said this funds would help instill values in young people hoping to contribute to the farming industry.

“By supporting 4-H clubs across Canada, the FCC 4-H Club Fund is helping plant the seeds for the next generation of successful farmers, agri-food and agribusiness entrepreneurs,” said Klink.

The next application period for this fund will open August 2019. To learn more about the fund, click here.