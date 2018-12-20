Home NEWS Christmas on its way! Santa Claus makes appearances in Wellesley By Observer Admin - December 20, 2018 13 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 6 It’s that time of the year – Santa’s big scene. Among his stops in the area, St. Nick made an appearance at Wellesley village’s Christmas Tyme Parade Dec. 7. 1 of 6 Hundreds of people lined the streets for the St. Clements Santa Claus Parade last Saturday, waiting on the arrival of St. Nick himself. There may not have been any snow, but the milder weather was a boon for the crowd. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer] LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.