30th Annual Christmas Dinner

By
Diane Strickler
-
0
6
Sara Pendergast, Tara Kanellis, George Kanellis holding baby Rose Luis, Belinda Oke, Sarah Van Dyke, Maria Kanellis, Kim Horgan, Meghan Luis

This was the 30th year for the annual Christmas Dinner held at St. Boniface School . This took place on Tuesday, December 18th at 12 noon. The gym was packed with both staff, students and special guests.  The menu included a complete turkey dinner with all the trimmings including dessert and juice boxes.  Each table consisted of children from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 and one staff member or guest.  Special guests were Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board,  trustees Bill Conway, Melanie VanAlphen and Brian Schmalz, Judy Merkel Superintendent,  Grand Knight for the Maryhill K. of C. Tim Vegh,  4 bus drivers, 4 lunch hour supervisors,  St. Boniface Parish pastor Father Ron Voisin and Deacon Shawn.

Marylin Dawson (Principal) , Brian Schmalz (trustee), Susan Waechter (Secretary), Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board with students.

Thank you to the St. Boniface School Council who every year put this event on and does the serving of food.  This year helping to server were Sarah Van Dyke, Kim Horgan, Sara Pendergast, Belinda Oke, Meghan Luis and Diane Strickler

A very special thank you to George & Tara Kanellis for the wonderful food and Clare Mann who helped organize the setting up and seating in the gym.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here