30th Annual Christmas Dinner

This was the 30th year for the annual Christmas Dinner held at St. Boniface School . This took place on Tuesday, December 18th at 12 noon. The gym was packed with both staff, students and special guests. The menu included a complete turkey dinner with all the trimmings including dessert and juice boxes. Each table consisted of children from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 and one staff member or guest. Special guests were Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, trustees Bill Conway, Melanie VanAlphen and Brian Schmalz, Judy Merkel Superintendent, Grand Knight for the Maryhill K. of C. Tim Vegh, 4 bus drivers, 4 lunch hour supervisors, St. Boniface Parish pastor Father Ron Voisin and Deacon Shawn.

Thank you to the St. Boniface School Council who every year put this event on and does the serving of food. This year helping to server were Sarah Van Dyke, Kim Horgan, Sara Pendergast, Belinda Oke, Meghan Luis and Diane Strickler

A very special thank you to George & Tara Kanellis for the wonderful food and Clare Mann who helped organize the setting up and seating in the gym.