Santa Claus was the guest of honor at the Elmira Legion’s Hungry Man Breakfast on Sunday, while the Woolwich Thrashers Sledge Hockey team were on hand to help with the event. Among those visiting the big man himself was Thrasher team member Dustin Hoag. [Faisal Ali / The Observer]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here