K of C Children’s Christmas Party

Diane Strickler
The Minions with Santa Claus

The Maryhill Knights of Columbus hosted a children’s Christmas Party on Sunday afternoon December 9th  from 1-3 p.m.  This celebration was held at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.     There were many crafts and games to be enjoyed by all. There was also hot dogs and hot chocolate.   Of course Santa Claus was there to hear the little people’s wishes and as a special treat the Minions were also there to liven the party. 

Thank you to Grand Knight Tim Vegh and wife Frances and to Steve and Terri Ann Kuntz and John and Franca Haley with their family  Elisa and Patrick Haley who helped make the day run smoothly. 

Terri Ann Kuntz with daughter Hailee and Reece Pooran
Patrick, mom Franca and Elisa Haley helping with a craft

Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

