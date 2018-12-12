K of C Children’s Christmas Party

The Maryhill Knights of Columbus hosted a children’s Christmas Party on Sunday afternoon December 9th from 1-3 p.m. This celebration was held at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. There were many crafts and games to be enjoyed by all. There was also hot dogs and hot chocolate. Of course Santa Claus was there to hear the little people’s wishes and as a special treat the Minions were also there to liven the party.

Thank you to Grand Knight Tim Vegh and wife Frances and to Steve and Terri Ann Kuntz and John and Franca Haley with their family Elisa and Patrick Haley who helped make the day run smoothly.

Terri Ann Kuntz with daughter Hailee and Reece Pooran