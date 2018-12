The Maryhill Market was the place to be on Saturday, December 8 when Santa visited from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Santa took time out of his busy schedule to stop and visit the young people in Maryhill and hear their wishes. Every visitor went home with a picture of themselves with Santa and a candy cane. Thank you to Tara Kanellis and family for inviting Santa to visit.

back – Tara Kanellis, Santa (aka Jason Weiler), elf Amber Moran Front – Elves Maria & Athena Kanellis