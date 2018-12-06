Home NEWS Elmira crowds welcome santa to town By Veronica Reiner - December 6, 2018 97 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 8 Saturday brought both the arrival of December and, significantly, Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself. He was in the area for the Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade, which drew a big crowd to Arthur Street. [veronica reiner / the observer] Saturday brought both the arrival of December and, significantly, Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself. He was in the area for the Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade, which drew a big crowd to Arthur Street. [Veronica Reiner / The Observer] LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.