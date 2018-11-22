Community of Walkers

Thanks to my wife, I am back walking in the morning. She has found our neighbour to walk with early in the morning, and it has inspired me to walk for half an hour as well. And, actually, I am now up to 45 minutes most mornings. I walk a bit outside, and then I head to the Memorial Center to finish off my short period of exercise.

I like to walk by myself. I find it helps me to walk at my own pace, not thinking I have to speed up or slow down with a walking partner. I walk up and down streets, Ernst, Brubacher, Arthur, First, Second and Snyder, right before sunrise, and before I go to the Arena.

When I get to the running/walking track above Dan Snyder Memorial Arena, there are usually some walkers there. We have sort of become a community. We do not know each other, but we seem to congregate near the same time on most weekdays. Some of us walk, while others run. We nod to one another or we might say “good morning” or “ how are you doing?” There are some couples there, who walk together, and there are some friends who are there to walk together, and they talk together. And, depending on the Woolwich Minor hockey team that is practicing, there might be some parents who walk upstairs at the Arena.

Why do people come on the weekday to walk? What are they thinking? I go around the track about 15 and 20 times. I get passed by some walkers, and while others let me pass them. I think about my work, my family and the community here in Woolwich. But, I am curious what others are thinking? If I am to preach on a Sunday, I might be thinking of the biblical passage that I have been given to speak about . If the Leafs played the night before, and I watched the game, I might think about them (and they are playing well). Or, I might be worrying about something in my life, and exercise is supposed to help me not worry so much. I think it might work sometimes, but not always. This week, I was thinking about some of people that have died that I used to walk with years ago. What do you think about when you are exercising?

There is a biblical story about walking. It is is in Luke’s biography of Jesus. It is near the end of the small book. Jesus has died and been resurrected. He walks around for about 40 days, and then returns to heaven (I do not get this part of the story) . Anyway, he is walking by himself to a small town called Emmaus, and he meets these two guys. They tell him all that had happened about Jesus in the last week. At the end of the short walk, they sit down. The have a meal. They break bread together, and suddenly their eyes are opened, and they realize have just sat down with Jesus. Then he disappears. The two guys run back to Jerusalem to tell everyone.

As I walk, I am hoping to think about changing this world, or maybe I am just exercising, putting one foot in front of the other. I wonder what others are thinking as they walk? This is what I think when walk on weekdays at the Memorial Center

Fred Redekop